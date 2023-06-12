Trican Well Service Ltd. (TOLWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

OTCMKTS TOLWF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,337. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.