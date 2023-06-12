TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) EVP Sells $104,362.50 in Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TrueBlue Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TBI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.06. 177,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,411. The company has a market cap of $560.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $465.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,574,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after buying an additional 368,815 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,005,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,745,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 86.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,275 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

