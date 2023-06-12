Truist Financial Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $204.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.65.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

