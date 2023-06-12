Truist Financial Trims Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Target Price to $157.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SUI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.36. The company had a trading volume of 302,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.59. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

