Tyler Stone Wealth Management Sells 1,279 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lowered its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 372,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,134 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 200,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 188,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 706,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 111,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 389,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 95,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

