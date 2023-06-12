UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.64.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,358,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,066. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,371,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,546 shares of company stock worth $2,531,628 over the last three months. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 35.8% in the first quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 219,386 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 57,786 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter valued at $2,642,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter valued at $493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 127.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,003 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 446,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 531.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,741 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.