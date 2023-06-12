Ulysses Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after acquiring an additional 498,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,737,000 after acquiring an additional 787,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,607,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,708,000 after purchasing an additional 918,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.41. 16,313,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,434,900. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.24.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

