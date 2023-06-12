Ulysses Management LLC Has $16.54 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ulysses Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 4.0% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ulysses Management LLC owned 0.09% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $16,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 83,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 634,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,836,000 after acquiring an additional 101,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,714,000 after acquiring an additional 50,803 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $141.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.58. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

