Unizen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.00 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a market capitalization of $16.00 million and approximately $844,662.56 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unizen

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

