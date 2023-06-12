Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $7.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $312.57. 365,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.88.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.