Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,200 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.7 %

EXPD stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.21.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

