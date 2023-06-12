Utah Retirement Systems Sells 400 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

JBHT traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $168.93. The stock had a trading volume of 838,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,721. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.18. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.