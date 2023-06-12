Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $186,542.90 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Eric Breon sold 252,085 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $186,542.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,578,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,117.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eric Breon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Eric Breon sold 169,277 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $157,427.61.

Vacasa Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. 643,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,921. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCSA. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vacasa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vacasa by 78.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Vacasa by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Vacasa by 178.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

