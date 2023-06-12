Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 3M

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by analysts at 3M in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.22.

NYSE:MTN traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,582,000 after buying an additional 1,165,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,690,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,624,000 after buying an additional 367,287 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,215,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

