Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,103,000 after buying an additional 227,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after buying an additional 828,601 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,055,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,274,737. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

