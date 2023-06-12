Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11). 17,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 62,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.10).

Veltyco Group Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.05 million and a P/E ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92.

About Veltyco Group

Veltyco Group PLC engages in marketing and promoting gaming Websites, lottery, and online financial trading operations in British Virgin Islands, EU countries, and other Non-EU countries. It focuses on generating marketing leads and entering into marketing contracts for various activities of its partners in sports betting, casinos, poker games, lottery, and online financial trading.

