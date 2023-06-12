Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of VET traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,281. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.55 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.53%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

