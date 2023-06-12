Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Up 1.6 %

EVTL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. 160,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,950. Vertical Aerospace has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

About Vertical Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

