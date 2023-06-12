Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRT. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,460. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $23,063,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,342,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,619,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 488,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vertiv by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,534 shares during the period. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vertiv by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 413,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 328,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

