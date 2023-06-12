Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSE:VGCX opened at C$8.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Victoria Gold has a one year low of C$6.56 and a one year high of C$14.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$544.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.64.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

