Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at HC Wainwright

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

Shares of Victoria Gold stock opened at C$8.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.56 and a twelve month high of C$14.51. The firm has a market cap of C$544.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.90.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

