Wedbush Cuts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $37.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.70.

Brinker International Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:EAT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.02. 346,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,036. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brinker International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,052,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,027,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 557,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 100,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

