WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
WYY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. 9,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,468. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).
See Also
