WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WYY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. 9,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,468. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

