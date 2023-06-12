Wolfe Research Upgrades Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average is $103.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.