Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

Shares of Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 475 ($5.91) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 440.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 514.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.42 and a beta of 0.66. Wynnstay Group has a 52 week low of GBX 416.55 ($5.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 658 ($8.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynnstay Group

In related news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.43), for a total value of £9,561.56 ($11,886.57). Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

