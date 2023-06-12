Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 234,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,937,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 252,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after purchasing an additional 156,880 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,575,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,880,000 after acquiring an additional 289,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

ZBH traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $135.55. 1,053,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day moving average is $128.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

