1,044,699 Shares in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Bought by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,044,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,506,000. OrthoPediatrics comprises approximately 1.4% of Braidwell LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Braidwell LP owned 4.56% of OrthoPediatrics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $32,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,848.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $32,212.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,848.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,431.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,805 shares of company stock worth $240,613 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of KIDS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,387. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.00 and a beta of 0.89. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $60.75.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. Equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

