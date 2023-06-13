12,107,785 Shares in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Purchased by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP purchased a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,107,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,525,000. Braidwell LP owned 0.06% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DBVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT remained flat at $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. 32,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,942. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 778.60% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. On average, analysts predict that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

