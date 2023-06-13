1,302 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,919,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,736,000 after purchasing an additional 392,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,923,000 after purchasing an additional 610,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,308 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,313. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

