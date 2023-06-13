1,652,370 Shares in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,652,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,951,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Envestnet by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.24. 21,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,628. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $218,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $218,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,330 shares of company stock valued at $749,325. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ENV. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.



