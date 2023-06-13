22,993 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $267.71 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $267.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

