243,290 Shares in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Bought by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 243,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of ADC Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADCT opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADCT shares. Bank of America cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

