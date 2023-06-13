25,459 Shares in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Acquired by Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet raised OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

OraSure Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OSUR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. 76,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,889. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.09.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $154.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.14 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.