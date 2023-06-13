275 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,177,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,264,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $400.57. 722,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.37 and a 200-day moving average of $370.68. The stock has a market cap of $304.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $401.70.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

