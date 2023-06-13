300,437 Shares in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Purchased by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,738,000. Braidwell LP owned approximately 0.45% of QuidelOrtho as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,684,000 after buying an additional 259,059 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,798,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,717,000 after purchasing an additional 290,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,295,000 after purchasing an additional 88,167 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 172.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 777,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 497.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,082,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,404,000 after purchasing an additional 901,624 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.21. The stock had a trading volume of 66,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,775. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.29.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

