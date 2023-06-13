3,122 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Acquired by Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.01. The stock had a trading volume of 81,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average is $86.35. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $93.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.