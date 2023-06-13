395,393 Shares in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Bought by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 395,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of a.k.a. Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.19.

In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,712.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other a.k.a. Brands news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long purchased 79,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,432.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,712.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

