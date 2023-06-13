3M Reaffirms “Upgrade” Rating for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

3M restated their upgrade rating on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.59.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.79. 430,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,115. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 41.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

