590 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,173,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $257.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,216. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.29 and a 200-day moving average of $250.23.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.