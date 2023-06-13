60,000 Shares in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Purchased by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Herbalife by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Herbalife by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14. Herbalife Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

