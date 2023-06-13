760,812 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Purchased by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 760,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,000. Coty accounts for approximately 3.0% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Coty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coty by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,475,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,888,000 after purchasing an additional 440,975 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 187,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Coty by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Coty by 111.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 138,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 73,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Coty Stock Performance

COTY stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.