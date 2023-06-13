78,975 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,441,000 after purchasing an additional 671,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,915,000 after acquiring an additional 449,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,999,000 after buying an additional 145,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

