99,157 Shares in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Acquired by Boone Capital Management LLC

Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Cardiovascular Systems makes up about 0.7% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Boone Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Cardiovascular Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 105.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII stock remained flat at $20.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,906. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $843.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $20.57.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

