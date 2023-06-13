Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) fell 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 357,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 226,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Abcourt Mines Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

