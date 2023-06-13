Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANF. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

