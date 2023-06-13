Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Up 225.8% in May

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,800 shares, a growth of 225.8% from the May 15th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,841 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $46,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAX stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 435,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,302. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

