Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $1,685,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 656,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,170 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 462,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,390,000 after buying an additional 150,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.00.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.13. 1,058,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.87. The firm has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

