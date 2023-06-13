Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.58 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. Adient has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 96.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,129 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 35,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adient by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,861 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the first quarter worth about $4,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

