Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Sells $9,382,108.54 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $4.66 on Tuesday, hitting $124.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,238,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,543,637. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

