Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEG. StockNews.com raised Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.15.
Aegon Price Performance
Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. Aegon has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon
About Aegon
Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.
