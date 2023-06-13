Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEG. StockNews.com raised Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.15.

Aegon Price Performance

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. Aegon has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

About Aegon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 3,154.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 52.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

Featured Articles

